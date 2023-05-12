BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Best HIV specialist Joep Lange "killed" and the institute founded in his remembrance is now weaponized against us!
197 views • 05/12/2023

These two videos of mine are important to watch prior to this one for a better understanding. 

https://www.brighteon.com/61c9f265-caaa-47c7-a987-97e1a4568693


https://www.brighteon.com/1942e6fb-58dc-45d7-b2bf-a8de5ca5eebd

This is to show you what "working in lockstep" means for the psychopaths at the top. They hijacked the MH17 in 2014 to get rid of the evidence exposing the HIV/Aids lies (with the MH370 disappeared plane 4 months earlier wherein patentholders of the injectable nanotech died ...... such a convenient coincidence). and then funding an institute in remembrance of Joep de Lange, turning the "philantropy-label" into a weapon against the people Joep Lange wanted to protect!! Also rewriting internet history to misguide truthseekers. Hence the importance of reading books. Anyways, interesting stuff. Will keep you updated.

If you have more info about this or know anyone who was in that MH17 plane, or knew Joep Lange or his wife Jacqueline vanTongeren, please email me :

[email protected]


Keywords
mh17sinister planhijacked planejoep lange instituteabusing a good name for evil
