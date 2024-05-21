BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Andrew Bridgen MP: "When begin arresting the Jab criminals"?
Fritjof Persson
393 followers
152 views • 12 months ago

"Lessons have been learned. Action will be taken. The only real lesson that's been learned has been learned by the public - that they can't trust government to protect them from unsafe medicines." In questions about the contaminated blood scandal (sparsely attended as usual with subjects like this) I asked Paymaster General John Glen about the obvious parallels between the criminal coverup identified by Sir Brian Langstaff from decades ago and the coverup I believe is going on now of Covid vaccine harms. I also asked him when, given Sir Brian's findings, the arrests would start. He didn't answer either question.

Keywords
arrestingwhen beginthe jab criminals
