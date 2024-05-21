Andrew Bridgen MP: "When begin arresting the Jab criminals"?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Lessons have been learned. Action will be taken. The only real lesson that's been learned has been learned by the public - that they can't trust government to protect them from unsafe medicines."
In questions about the contaminated blood scandal (sparsely attended as usual with subjects like this) I asked Paymaster General John Glen about the obvious parallels between the criminal coverup identified by Sir Brian Langstaff from decades ago and the coverup I believe is going on now of Covid vaccine harms.
I also asked him when, given Sir Brian's findings, the arrests would start.
He didn't answer either question.