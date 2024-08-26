BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON E317 Parash 47 Re’eh (see) 11:26 –16:17

E317 Parash 47 Re’eh (see) 11:26 –16:17

Deu 11:26 "See, I am setting before you today a blessing and a curse — Deu 11:27 the blessing, if you listen to the mitzvot of YEHOVAH your Elohim that I am giving you today; Deu 11:28 and the curse, if you don't listen to the mitzvot of YEHOVAH your Elohim, but turn aside from the way I am ordering you today and follow other elohims that you have not known.

The KING of the universe is so merciful, and gentlemanly. He allows us the freedom to choose between life (HIS PERFECT LAWS) and, death (life without perfection). In this teaching we will show how these perfect laws were once again made personal in the Brit HaDasha (NT)





BRIT HADASHA: BLESSINGS

Jas 1:25 But if a person looks closely into the perfect Torah, which gives freedom, and continues, becoming not a forgetful hearer but a doer of the work it requires, then he will be blessed in what he does.

BGMC is 100% legalistic for we teach the perfection spoken about in the Book of Ya’akov (James).





