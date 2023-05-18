Trans Suicide Rate Over 40%: "Gender Affirming Care" Is BARBARIC Genital MUTILATION For Children

Stew Peters Show





May 17, 2023





State legislatures across the country have listened to parents and have passed laws protecting children from the evil Trans agenda.

Dr. Richard Amerling is here to talk about how the chemical castration and genital mutilation of children must come to and end.

Puberty is essential for human development and to block it is dangerous.

Doctors who go along with the Trans agenda are monsters, butchers, and should be locked up.

It is unethical to remove any organ that is functioning normally.

The medical community has been infiltrated by evil forces and their barbarism is destroying the next generation.

Many doctors know they will be fired if they speak out against the pro transgender policies of the giant medical conglomerates.

Genital mutilation surgeries are very expensive and this creates a greedy financial incentive for doctors.

It's times for good doctors to no longer remain silent, stand up, and fight back.





