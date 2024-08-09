Mike Adams interviews Nick Pineault on EMF radiation effects on human health, with a focus on 5G towers and electro sensitivity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn more at: https://brighteonuniversity.com/collections/2024-emf-hazards-summit
- EMF radiation effects on human health, with a focus on 5G towers and electro sensitivity. (0:00)
- Telecom industry's control of scientific research and health risks. (5:57)
- The dangers of wireless technology and the benefits of hardwired connections. (13:19)
- Oxidative stress and mechanisms of harm from electromagnetic radiation. (20:40)
- Nutrition, oxidative stress, and cellular health. (27:33)
- EMF dangers, health risks, and mitigation strategies. (40:32)
- EMF radiation and practical solutions for minimizing exposure. (47:33)