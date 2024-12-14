Melbourne Freedom Rally 14 December 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our rally is becoming more upbeat because truth is finding it way into mainstream thinking. The enemy strategies are becoming blatant and many more people are now seeing an enslavement of the masses agenda. Today's message was powerful and blessed by God who leads us in this war against evil. People passing by hear and digest just what has been ordained for them to hear and take in. The world is changing and we are doing our bit to awaken the masses.