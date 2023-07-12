BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
First Person Phone View - Ukrainian Soldier's Last Views of Russian Ambush - Entire Platoon was Eliminated - Pyatikhatki sector, Zaporozhye
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
103 views • 07/12/2023

I'm uploading the dreadful long version too of this trench.

First person view from a Ukrainian soldier

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to advance in the Pyatikhatki sector, Zaporozhye.

However, they fell into an ambush and didn't stand a chance. The entire platoon was eliminated.
Video from the phone of a Ukrainian soldier who, together with his brothers-in-arms, occupied one of the trenches near Pyatikhatki, carefully mined in advance by our sappers.

As a gift to the opponents, a mine MON-50 with remote detonation was left, which was the last thing that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine saw in their lives.

After the detonation of the trap, our artillery began to pile on the enemy who occupied the trenches, which completed the fate of the survivors.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
