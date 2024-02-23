Data: The New Power Weapon

A.I. & L.L.M. & You!

* Every liberal fairy tale is about to fall; every myth will be exposed.

* Ideas can’t be controlled.

* The left can’t have that.

* Expect a new era of tyranny and censorship going forward.

* The media will be all in.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 23 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4f7zl0-another-cyberattack-was-this-video-a-warning-ep.-2194-02232024.html