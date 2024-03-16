Firstpost





Japan: Lethal Infection Spreads, Govt Advises Covid Pandemic-Like Precautions | Firstpost America





Japan is currently grappling with the sudden rise of a mysterious bacterial disease that has put authorities on alert. Doctors and health experts are struggling to determine the cause of the spread of the infection. Japan's Health Ministry has advised people to take Covid pandemic-like precautions. What is this deadly infection? What are its symptoms? Watch this video to find out.





