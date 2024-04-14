How To Not Get Sick In The Spring

My Guide to Spring Wellness: How I Tackle Colds and Flu's

In this 'Reality of Health' podcast episode, I share insights on managing springtime colds and flus, emphasizing preventive steps over the concept of viruses or bacteria. I delve into the body's reactions to seasonal changes, including the effects of altered circadian rhythms, sunlight exposure, and temperature fluctuations, and suggest ways to acclimate and shield ourselves from these environmental impacts. Moreover, I explore the significance of pollen and histamines in triggering seasonal allergies and propose methods such as dietary adjustments, homeopathic remedies, and the crucial role of a positive mindset in warding off sickness. Special emphasis is placed on maintaining children's health during spring by utilizing echinacea and homeopathy to boost their immune system. My approach advocates for natural and gradual means to fortify the body's defenses against the usual spring ailments.







00:00 Welcome to the Reality of Health Podcast





00:09 Spring Colds and Flus: What You Need to Know





00:56 Understanding the Real Reasons Behind Seasonal Sickness





01:16 Sun Exposure and Your Health: Tips for Transition





02:49 Dealing with Temperature Changes and Your Body





03:39 Ramping Up Outdoor Activities: How to Stay Healthy





04:30 Pollen and Histamines: Combatting Spring Allergies





06:57 The Power of Positive Thinking: Avoiding Psychosomatic Illness





08:10 Detoxifying Your Body: Strategies for a Healthier You





11:01 Special Tips for Keeping Kids Healthy





11:50 Closing Thoughts and Goodbye





https://amzn.to/4407Cbt I do receive like 25 cents if you purchase...maybe I can buy a Ferrari...?!