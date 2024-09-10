The Council: The Real Deep State, Energetic Reality Hacking, Fifth Generation Warfare | Babylon Burning #22

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Once again we breakdown the insanity from a multidimensional perspective – from revealing the government structure that makes up what is termed as ‘the deep state’ – we discuss the nano toxins that have been pushed onto the population of the world – different aspects of the fifth gen warfare occurring – and discuss the interdimensional perspective including solutions and reality hacking opportunities found in the depths of chaos
Help us make cool shit:
https://linktr.ee/babylonburning
Matt's sci-fi thriller and free PDF of Unseen Dimensions + more: