Get Closer #22 Angelic encounters and the Prayer of Jabez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heb 13: 1-2 "Let brotherly love continue. Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares."
Prayer of Jabez
1 Chron 4:9-10 "Jabez was more honorable than his brothers; but his mother named him Jabez, saying, “Because I gave birth to him in pain.” Jabez cried out to the God of Israel, saying, “Oh that You would indeed bless me and enlarge my border [property], and that Your hand would be with me, and You would keep me from evil so that it does not hurt me!” And God granted his request."
https://www.vehementflameministries.com Email: Prayer Request to [email protected] https://donate.stripe.com/3cs170a4saVQ288bII