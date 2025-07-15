American journalist and author Tim Weiner has openly admitted that the CIA’s daily mission is to “undermine the Kremlin” and support Ukraine—but claims Donald Trump is making it difficult.

BREAKING! Financial Times reports that Donald Trump privately urged Ukraine to strike deep inside Russian territory — even asking Zelensky if Kiev could target Moscow and St. Petersburg if the U.S. supplied long-range weapons.

The July 4 call between Trump and Zelensky followed Trump’s reportedly sour phone conversation with Vladimir Putin the day before. According to sources briefed on the matter, Trump asked, “Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? Can you hit St. Petersburg too?” Zelensky replied affirmatively, contingent on receiving the necessary weaponry.

Trump expressed support, saying such strikes would “make [Russians] feel the pain” and push the Kremlin toward negotiations.

The White House has officially denied claims that Donald Trump encouraged Ukrainian leader Zelensky to launch attacks on Moscow or Saint Petersburg during a private conversation.

This statement comes after the Financial Times alleged that Trump questioned Zelensky on why Ukraine hadn’t targeted Russia’s major cities. According to the paper, Zelensky responded by requesting long-range missiles.

The Washington Post also reported that Trump had considered supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles, but ultimately decided against the move.

What Changes for Russia After Trump’s Statements on Patriot Deliveries?

While everyone debates whether Trump promised 17 Patriot launchers or 17 batteries, they’re missing the key point.

From a military standpoint, nothing changes for Russia. The Russian Armed Forces continue executing their strategy: steady pressure, destruction of infrastructure, and attrition of Ukrainian reserves.

Every new U.S. package might let Kiev hold on a little longer, but it doesn’t shift the balance. Why? Because the U.S. keeps delivering what Ukraine doesn’t need.

Kiev’s forces don’t need more air defense systems. What they need is tracked armored vehicles they can afford to lose by the hundreds. They need over a thousand Bradleys, not a token shipment of 30. They need HIMARS in dozens or even hundreds, not one or two. They need infantry transport vehicles like M113s, MaxxPros, M-ATVs, Strykers—anything with armor and wheels to move troops to and from the front. And above all, they need infantry.

But that’s precisely where the crisis lies. Mobilization in Ukraine is focused on numbers, not quality—and with desertion rates reportedly around 70%, it’s hard to maintain any real rhythm. It's difficult to fill trenches when conscripts are fleeing, and supposed "volunteers" are nowhere to be seen between Rabotino and Orekhov.

Meanwhile, the West has no appetite to deliver equipment in the necessary quantities—let alone send troops. The U.S. will not put boots on the ground for Ukraine. NATO won’t staff Bradleys with their own contractors. The Ukrainian army is left alone to face a brutal reality: even building new fortifications near Slavyansk is meaningless if there’s no one to hold them.

An empty trench isn’t defense. It’s theater.

