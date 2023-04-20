BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Have You Heard of Healing Through Colours, Shapes and Patterns? Where Is The Soul and Spirit Body? Toroid System Of Galaxies and Human Chakras, Pendulum Work, Spirit Influence, Grief and Chakras
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
95 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 04/20/2023

******************************Original:

https://youtu.be/a30UVoZ3gtQ

20110518 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Mildura P2


Cut:

04m43s - 15m29s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************


“THE SOUL IS THE CENTER BURST OF ENERGY THAT CONTROLS WHAT HAPPENS TO THESE BODIES (Physical Body and Spirit Body) AND CONTROLS THIS PROTECTIVE LAYER AROUND THE BODIES AS WELL.”

@ 05m35s


“WHEN YOU HEAL THE SOUL THEN EVERYTHING WILL BE HEALED WITHOUT YOU HAVING TO DO ANY WORK AT ALL ON THE BODIES (Physical Body and Spirit Body).”

@ 11m42s


“YOUR SOUL HAS TOTAL CONTROL OVER EVERYTHING ELSE.”

@ 11m55s


“THE ONLY WAY TO PERMANENTLY HEAL THE SOUL IS FOR THE SOUL TO EXPERIENCE THE EMOTIONS THAT ARE DENIED.”

@ 13m00s


Keywords
spiritualitynew agespirit bodyhuman soulsoul foodspirit influencesoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingchakras changei want to heal my soultoroid system of galaxieshuman chakraspendulum workprimary 7 chakrasfront and rear chakrasintersecting chakra pointsvortex of the bodychakras and soul connectionspirit body healingsoul sadnesshealing my soul with godsoul transformation with god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy