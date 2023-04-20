Have You Heard of Healing Through Colours, Shapes and Patterns? Where Is The Soul and Spirit Body? Toroid System Of Galaxies and Human Chakras, Pendulum Work, Spirit Influence, Grief and Chakras

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://youtu.be/a30UVoZ3gtQ
20110518 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Mildura P2
04m43s - 15m29s
https://www.divinetruth.com
“THE SOUL IS THE CENTER BURST OF ENERGY THAT CONTROLS WHAT HAPPENS TO THESE BODIES (Physical Body and Spirit Body) AND CONTROLS THIS PROTECTIVE LAYER AROUND THE BODIES AS WELL.”
@ 05m35s
“WHEN YOU HEAL THE SOUL THEN EVERYTHING WILL BE HEALED WITHOUT YOU HAVING TO DO ANY WORK AT ALL ON THE BODIES (Physical Body and Spirit Body).”
@ 11m42s
“YOUR SOUL HAS TOTAL CONTROL OVER EVERYTHING ELSE.”
@ 11m55s
“THE ONLY WAY TO PERMANENTLY HEAL THE SOUL IS FOR THE SOUL TO EXPERIENCE THE EMOTIONS THAT ARE DENIED.”
@ 13m00s