Can you name the bible verse: More Than Bread Alone?

Truth - Pass It On: https://www.youtube.com/@northernohr?sub_confirmation=1

Messiah Y'shua taught the Torah of Moses and commanded His followers to do likewise. When He said to go make disciples of all the nations and teach them to observe all things that He commanded (Matt 28:18-20), remember that Y'shua did not come in His own name but rather according to the will of the Father, teaching the Father's commandments!

Don't fall prey to the devil's trap in being duped to believe that somehow the eternal Word of G-d, the whole Word, doesn't apply to your life. In fact, they are your very life! Not by bread alone, but by EVERY word that proceeds from the mouth of G-d! (Deut 8:3) Amen!



