Nebraska Volleyball Cult: A Critique of Institutional and Societal Female Athlete Exploitation

Nebraska’s volleyball program manipulates female athletes, prioritizing sport over family roles. Financial pressures, coaching control, and COVID-19 protocols delay marriage and childbirth, risking health, while fans celebrate athleticism, perpetuating a cycle of exploitation that undermines athletes’ biological well-being for institutional gain.
