:15 The Hawaiian Islands 1924
13:45 Hawaii - Sugar Cane, Pineapple, Honolulu, Maui, Oahu 1940s
:02 Hawaii’s Spectacular Volcano Eruptions 1960s
3 clips, 14:02.
Songs:
1:44 hanohano ka uka o pihanakalani 1
2:40 Troy Fernandez Yellow Bird
4:34 Joanie Komatsu - O Holy Night (Po Hemolele)
2:32 Hui Ohana - Aloha Ie O Wai'anae
2:32 Dorothy Lamour 1940 - Malihini Mele
5 songs, 14:04.