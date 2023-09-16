BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn Beck reads Cardi B & Megan: Thee Stallion's 'Bongos' and regrets EVERYTHING
90 views • 09/16/2023

Glenn Beck


Sep 15, 2023


What's more cringeworthy: Listening to Sen. John Kennedy read the explicit "children's" books that the Left wants to put in school libraries or listening to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's just-as-explicit new single, "Bongos"? Glenn decided to put these two head-to-head and gives Cardi B's new song a dramatic reading remix that nobody asked for.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixmhOh46zGc

