Glenn Beck reads Cardi B & Megan: Thee Stallion's 'Bongos' and regrets EVERYTHING

Glenn Beck





Sep 15, 2023





What's more cringeworthy: Listening to Sen. John Kennedy read the explicit "children's" books that the Left wants to put in school libraries or listening to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's just-as-explicit new single, "Bongos"? Glenn decided to put these two head-to-head and gives Cardi B's new song a dramatic reading remix that nobody asked for.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixmhOh46zGc