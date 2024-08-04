BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Massachusetts makes SHOCKING woke decision on birth certificates | Redacted w Natali Morris
252 views • 9 months ago

Massachusetts is ready to remove the words "mother" and "father" from birth certificates. Instead, the form will call the mother the "person who gave birth" and the father the "other parent." This is from a bill just passed by the Senate called the "Act to ensure legal parentage equality." It passed the House in June so it will become law if Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signs it. It turns the parentage of a child into a Choose Your Own Adventure book.

politicswokebirth certificateparentingmassachusetts
