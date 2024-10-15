"The anniversary of Evil: October 7 and Christian Responsibility"

In this episode, Peter Demos addresses the critical reasons why Christians should engage with the anniversary of the October 7 attacks on Israel, where Hamas killed over 1,200 people and took numerous hostages. He emphasizes the importance of solidarity with the Jewish community and the need for Christians to speak out against rising antisemitism, which has surged alarmingly in recent years.

Demos outlines six compelling reasons for Christians to care, including the historical ties between Christianity and Judaism, the moral imperative to defend the oppressed, and the spiritual significance of supporting God's chosen people. He challenges misconceptions about Israel as the aggressor and underscores the importance of understanding the broader context of these conflicts.

Listeners are encouraged to reflect on their beliefs and actions in relation to Israel and to consider the implications of silence in the face of hatred. This episode serves as a powerful reminder of the need for empathy, advocacy, and a commitment to truth within the Christian community.