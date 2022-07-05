The Late Dr. Buttar Warning 5-7-22 ~ 5G to Trigger Lethal Diseases in Vaxxed - Vital Info

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They killed him for his information. Dr. Rashid Buttar, an osteopathic physician who spent years promoting vaccines and COVID warning and a well-known figure in the world of “medical freedom,” died at home of undisclosed causes on May 18, 2023, according to a statement attributed to his family and shared widely online. He was a retired major in the U.S. Army and had served in the 5th Special Forces Group and the 101st Airborne Division.