Called Out By God | February 18, 2024
Matt Shea
Matt Shea
8 views • 02/20/2024

Welcome! We pray that you encounter Jesus in a new way today! For prayer requests, leave a comment so that our intercessory team may pray for you. If you are watching this after service has ended, reach out to us using one of our links below for prayer.

____________


GET IN TOUCH

Contact: [email protected]

Visit: 115 E Pacific Ave, Spokane, WA 99202

____________


ON FIRE MINISTRIES

On Fire Ministries is a community of believers who preach the Gospel of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ to lost and dying people. Broadcast from Spokane, Washington, in the heart of God's Crystal City, where John G. Lake served the Lord.

____________


KINGDOM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Children living and practicing a Kingdom mindset with their God-ordained gifts; raised and released as leaders, preachers, teachers, prophets, healers, apostles, evangelists, and pastors to transform their families and the culture into the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

Website: http://kingdomchristian.academy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingdomchristiancademy

____________


FOLLOW US

Website: http://spokaneonfire.church

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@spokaneonfire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spokaneonfire

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spokaneonfire

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2375472

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/spokaneonfire

____________


FOLLOW PASTOR MATT

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mattsheawa

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RepMattShea

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/MattShea

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/MattShea

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mattshea

____________


#onfireministries #spokaneonfire #pastormatt #appealtoheaven #onenationundergod #jesus #love #faith #hope #church #sermon #healing #prophecy #deliverance #revival #reformation

lovejesushealingprophecychurchfaithdeliverancesermonhopeonenationundergodspokaneonfireonfireministriespastormattappealtoheaven
