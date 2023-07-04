Dutch government wants to waste €1 BILLION to prevent each 0.000001°C global warming in 2050

Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy Policy, Rob Jetten, answers a question about the impact of his plan to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates that each gigatonne (1 billion tonne or 1,000,000,000,000 kilogram) of CO2 emissions will cause between 0.27 and 0.63°C global temperature rise in 2050.

The average of these two values is 0.45°C global warming per gigatonne CO2.

The Dutch government wants to implement a package of 122 measures that would cumulatively reduce the CO2 emission in the Netherlands by 80 megatonne until 2030.

How much would this package cost? A whopping € 28 BILLION! This equates to about $1700 per person.

How much temperature rise would be achieved by this package? An expected 0.000036°C, according to the Minister's rough estimates. In other words, not even measurable.

Each BILLION euro of investment in CO2 reduction would lower the global temperature by 0.000001°C in 2050.

The 80 megatonne of CO2 emissions that The Netherlands would avoid is emitted by China in less than 3 DAYS (not one day as Mr. Kops says).

Note that the temperature rise 0.45°C per gigatonne CO2 has not even been proven and is almost certainly extremely pessimistic, due to IPCC's bias and interests. The minister admits this is only a rough estimate.

There isn't even any high quality proof that CO2 causes global warming, since correlation is not the same as causation. Is the temperature rise since the ice age all because of increase in CO2 caused by humans?

Even if CO2 is a greenhouse gas, wouldn't increasing CO2 levels cause more plant growth (since plants breathe CO2), which would turn the carbon dioxide back into carbon and oxygen?

See also prof. Norman Fenton's presentation where he shared that a climate scientist privately admitted that 1.5°C global warming would lead to less deaths since more deaths are caused by low temperatures than high temperatures. The scientist also said that this information should never be shared with the public, as it would it would decrease support for climate change policies.

