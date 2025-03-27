LA SALETTE REVELATIONS PART 2 - Xavier Ayral: The Great Monarch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REVELATIONS PART 2 - Xavier Ayral: The Great Monarch
Xavier Reyes-Ayral explains the Catholic tradition of the Great Monarch, a prophesied French king who is foretold to rise during a time of immense chaos in both the Church and the world. This future king will reclaim France, expel foreign invaders, help rebuild Christendom. He will aid in restoring the Church alongside a future Holy Pope
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6703-xavier-ayral-the-great-monarch-and-the-events-that-will-soon-unfold-before-our-own-eyes/