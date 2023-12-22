WHY are they Pushing this? | Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Mark Sherwood, Dr. Troy Spurrill | FOC Show

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -

https://flyover.live/media/series/qhfzzzr/the-flyover-conservatives-show









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com









Dr. “So Good” Sherwood

WEBSITE: http://doctorsogood.com









Dr. Troy Spurrill

WEBSITE: www.officialsynapse.com









Dr. Stella Immanuel

WEBSITE: www.drstellamd.com

FOR A 5% DISCOUNT, use promo code FLYOVER at checkout









Dr. Bryan Ardis:

WEBSITE: https://thedrardisshow.com

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedrardisshow









HEALING FOR THE AGES: www.healingfortheages.com









For LIFE-SAVING Information about the Vaccine, - Text VAX to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)









For Tickets to a ReAwaken America Event - text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102

















SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our S





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: f5661fb19f3a7e93







