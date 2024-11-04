BREAKING: EU SAYS GET PREPARED! - Governments Plan War & Famine As Floods Ravage Spain!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5%!





GET FREEZE DRIED BEEF HERE:

https://wambeef.com/





Use Code WAMBEEF to save 25%!

10+ Year Shelf life & All Natural!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest warnings by the European Union Commission as they tell people to stock up on at least 72 hours of food which is of course not enough but obviously signatory of the direction we're heading.

The EU has admitted that they have no way to "take care of people" in a crisis. As the EU says nuclear war and famine are just over the horizon, they are telling people to stock up for a short time.





The reality is, the wars are manufactured as the EU desperately by proxy causes conflict in Russia and bows to Israel. They're also actively destroying the supply chain with climate policies and new Bird Flu initiatives.

This gives the state the "excuse" they need to bring in emergency orders and completely shift into a new mandated ration system with digital IDs, carbon credits and social credits.

As weather modification causes massive floods in Valencia, Spain, the Netherlands which was the first EU country to call for the destruction of 50% of farms to "fight climate change" is now installing 15 Minute Cities to enslave the population.

This comes as polls call for rationing meat and fuel with 40% in support. This also comes as the United Nations have recently passed the "Pact For The Future" which involves digital IDs, carbon credits, food rations and the shuttering of bank accounts if you say negative things about the government online.





This is happening now. To claim it's all just a coincidence is to be essentially suicidal. You must prepare yourself today and stop waiting.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2024