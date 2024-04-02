Spirit of Prophecy Sunday Service 02/04/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday School Message: Jude to the Last Days Church
Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson
Sunday Message: What is Dominionism?
Sunday Teacher: Prophet Leslie Johnson
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit: