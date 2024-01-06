Create New Account
Ep. 60: Facing The 'Rona Goliath
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago

Is the lesson of the COVID disaster that we should give its architects more power?

Bret Weinstein on the W.H.O.’s plan[demic]s for you.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 5 January 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-bret-weinstein/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1743405833667371329

Keywords
big pharmaalternative treatmentcover-upvaccine injurypropagandatucker carlsontyrannybioweaponvaxadverse eventtotalitarianismmandateworld health organizationjablockdowncoronaviruscovidplandemichydroxychloroquineivermectinmrna vaccineexcess deathsbret weinsteindesigner virustcn on x

