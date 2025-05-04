Super Ninja-kun (Maru's Quest) (1994, SNES)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Super Ninja-kun (すーぱー忍者くん) is a platformer developed and published by Jaleco. It was only released in Japan, though an international was scheduled to be released as "Maru's Quest" (but cancelled).
Ninja-kun must save the princess once again who has now been kidnapped by a demon.
The levels are separated into two stages and end with a boss fight after the second stage. Ninja-kun starts off with his usual shuriken as a weapon but gains new weapons after defeating bosses. Some weapons are also needed to get ahead in a level. For example, bombs are used to blow away certain obstacles. You can change weapons any time during the level. Apart from weapons, Ninja-kun can use several Ninjutsus. Once activated, they stay active until a spirit gauge is depleted. The spirit gauge is filled by collecting spirits of defeated enemies.