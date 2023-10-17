© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The health situation in north Gaza is dire:
1) attacks on health care are causing additional deaths and injuries.
2) evacuation orders by Israel to hospitals are practically impossible to implement and are a death sentence for the sick and injured. Health workers are staying by their patients’ sides.
◾️the World Health Organisation calls on Israel to protect health facilities, health workers, patients, and civilians, and to immediately reverse evacuation orders to hospitals.
Adding just found:
Imagine being pregnant in a war zone, with no facility available to help bring your baby into the world
◾️50,000 pregnant women in Gaza are facing a double nightmare, struggling to access safe delivery services.