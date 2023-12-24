Medical Murder By Design

Medical Murder has become the #1 cause of death in America — by design.

Scott Schara is a nationally recognized expert commentator on the medical murder agenda in America, and the dangers of incentivized healthcare. Scott’s research proves that this practice of medical murder is intentional—and by design. The father of Grace Schara, a 19-year-old with Down syndrome who was killed by St. Elizabeth’s Hospital (Ascension Health), Scott is on a mission to spotlight the crimes of the American medical system. He has shared his insights, research, and personal story through hundreds of television, radio, and podcast appearances, and also hosts his own show, “Deprogramming With Grace’s Dad,”

His landmark lawsuit in the murder of his daughter, Scott Schara v. Ascension Health et al., is underway in Wisconsin Circuit Court, and will see a jury trial in November 2024.

Join and subscribe:

Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles;

https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news