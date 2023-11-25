Tony Byker - 'Broken'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There’s a fire in my head
I can’t stop it burning
Always needing to be fed
Lusting for knowledge yearning
There’s no going back now
Can’t unsee what I have seen
Memories fragmented
Everyday seems broken
Broken
A glitch in the matrix
Reveals behind the curtain
Broken
The puppet masters pull the strings
And we all dance
There’s a fire
There’s a fire
Memories fragmented
Everyday seems broken
There’s a fire
There’s a fire
There’s no going back now
Can’t unsee what I have seen
Memories fragmented
Everyday seems broken