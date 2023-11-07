Horrifying Moments How Ukrainian Sniper Called the Ghost of Bakhmut executed 113 Russian Troops

US Military News





Over the past nine months, Ghost and his team have claimed to have killed 113 of Putin's troops, part of a staggering total of 558 Russian soldiers. This elite squad, composed of highly trained fighters, is led by Commander Ghost, who considers himself one of the best sharpshooters in the world. The squad is widely seen as Ukraine’s most important soldiers with them hunting for high-value Russian targets as the brave countries' counteroffensive actions continue to step up.





The Ghosts of Bakhmut operate up to 16 hours a day in full camouflaged gear, patiently waiting for their targets, often equipped with the powerful American Barrett M107A1 sniper rifle. But this work is far from the glamorous image portrayed in American films. It's about calculation, camouflage, and survival.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec7nWkqT6OU