⚡️⚡️⚡️On 23 May 2023, Russian airspace control systems detected two air targets, B-1B strategic bombers of the US Air Force, approaching the state border of the Russian Federation over the Baltic Sea.

◽️Su-27 fighter jet of the Baltic Fleet air defense forces on duty scrambled to prevent the violation of the Russian border.

◽️The crew of the Russian fighter classified the aerial targets as two B-1B strategic bombers of the US Air Force and occupied the designated airborne duty zone.

◽️After the removal of the foreign combat aircraft from the state border of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighter returned to the airfield of departure.





⚡️ SITREP

◽️The Kiev regime, defeated in Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), started to carry out terrorist actions against civilians.

◽️On 22 May this year, after the intense shelling of Kozinka international checkpoint, as well as a number of other civilian facilities in Grayvoron district of Belgorod region, a unit of a Ukrainian nationalist formation entered the territory of the Russian Federation.

◽️In the course of the counter-terrorist operation, as a result of air strikes, artillery fire and active action by the units of the Western Military District that covered the state border, the nationalist formations have been blocked and destroyed.

The remaining nationalists were pushed back into Ukraine, where they continued to be hit until they have been completely eliminated.

💥The enemy losses were over 70 Ukrainian terrorists, 4 armored fighting vehicles and 5 pickup trucks.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, as well as the active actions of the Group, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units close to Masyutovka, Timkovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️In addition, the actions of two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been disrupted close to Timkovka.

💥The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were over 65 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, as well as Msta-B, D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces, as well as the active actions of the Group, have resulted in the neutralization of up to 375 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, five armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

◽️Two AFU ammunition depots of 60th and 64th mechanized brigades have been destroyed close to Verkhnekamenskoye and Stupochki (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units close to Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic), Marphopol, Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️The actions of one Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Olgovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥The enemy losses were over 150 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 pickup trucks and 1 Msta-B howitzer. |

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 96 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 112 areas.

◽️The command post of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU has been neutralized near Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic). Two fuel depot for AFU hardware has been destroyed near Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Air defense facilities have intercepted 13 HIMARS and Uragan rocket-propelled projectiles.

◽️Air defense facilities have shot down 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles close to Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Ivanovka, Kirillovka, Novoandreevka and Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Tokarevka (Kharkov region).

- Russian Defense Ministry