Sen. Marshall: Biden takes responsibility for nothing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Friday's "Wake Up America," Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall said President Joe Biden put the well-being of Ukraine ahead of the United States in his State of the Union.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html