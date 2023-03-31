Anbaric band - New rock song out March 31 2023 - Sea of tranquility

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July the 16th in 1969Saturn V, in its grand design
The world was watching, eight nerve-wrecking days
Flabbergasted, we all were amazed
A giant leap, For all mankind, And our ability
Years of planning, Efforts combined, Sea of Tranquility
Put to shame, the way of unbelief,
When the Eagle landed… a deep sigh of relief