UNHOLY EXPERIMENTS: Justin Goodman Exposes the Evil of Animal Torture | Ep 28

Love this show? You can support us by going to https://laralogan.com/support/





(0:00:00) - Taxpayer-Funded Animal Testing Abuses

(0:10:00) - Debunking the Necessity of Animal Testing

(0:16:48) - Reforming Government Animal Testing

(0:31:18) - White Coat Waste Efforts Update

(0:44:31) - FDA Regulations and Animal Testing Controversy

(0:49:32) - Fauci's Role in Medical Experiments

(0:59:10) - Investigating USAID Funding of Wuhan Lab

(1:13:06) - Government-Funded Animal Abuse

(1:20:46) - Ending Taxpayer Funding for Animal Testing

(1:30:19) - Questioning Fauci and COVID Response

(1:36:13) - Fetal Tissue Experiments

(1:50:50) - Activism and Trauma Research

(2:00:01) - Changing Culture to End Animal Testing

(2:07:45) - Motivating Change Against Animal Testing





Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial

Paid partnerships:





BUNKR

Protect your family’s future from cybercriminals and online predators.

Go to https://bunkr.life/lara and use code “LARA” to get your 25% off your family plan





CHOQ

Premium Natural Supplements

Get 17.76% off your subscription

https://choq.com/#lara





Patriot Mobile

America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider

Get FREE month of service with promo code LARA

https://patriotmobile.com/partners/lara

or call 972-PATRIOT





Follow on X:

Lara Logan: https://x.com/laralogan

Justin Goodman: https://x.com/JustinRGoodman

White Coat Waste: https://x.com/WhiteCoatWaste





All music licensed via Artlist.io





Animal Testing, White Coat Waste, PETA, Anthony Fauci, FDA, Bioweapons, Wuhan Lab, COVID-19, Animal Rights, Fetal Tissue Experiments, Lara Logan, Investigative Journalism, Going Rogue