BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UNHOLY EXPERIMENTS: Justin Goodman Exposes the Evil of Animal Torture | Ep 28
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
183 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 1 month ago

Love this show? You can support us by going to https://laralogan.com/support/


(0:00:00) - Taxpayer-Funded Animal Testing Abuses

(0:10:00) - Debunking the Necessity of Animal Testing

(0:16:48) - Reforming Government Animal Testing

(0:31:18) - White Coat Waste Efforts Update

(0:44:31) - FDA Regulations and Animal Testing Controversy

(0:49:32) - Fauci's Role in Medical Experiments

(0:59:10) - Investigating USAID Funding of Wuhan Lab

(1:13:06) - Government-Funded Animal Abuse

(1:20:46) - Ending Taxpayer Funding for Animal Testing

(1:30:19) - Questioning Fauci and COVID Response

(1:36:13) - Fetal Tissue Experiments

(1:50:50) - Activism and Trauma Research

(2:00:01) - Changing Culture to End Animal Testing

(2:07:45) - Motivating Change Against Animal Testing


Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial

Paid partnerships:


BUNKR

Protect your family’s future from cybercriminals and online predators.

Go to https://bunkr.life/lara and use code “LARA” to get your 25% off your family plan


CHOQ

Premium Natural Supplements

Get 17.76% off your subscription

https://choq.com/#lara


Patriot Mobile

America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider

Get FREE month of service with promo code LARA

https://patriotmobile.com/partners/lara

or call 972-PATRIOT


Follow on X:

Lara Logan: https://x.com/laralogan

Justin Goodman: https://x.com/JustinRGoodman

White Coat Waste: https://x.com/WhiteCoatWaste


All music licensed via Artlist.io


Animal Testing, White Coat Waste, PETA, Anthony Fauci, FDA, Bioweapons, Wuhan Lab, COVID-19, Animal Rights, Fetal Tissue Experiments, Lara Logan, Investigative Journalism, Going Rogue

Keywords
lara loganjustin goodmangoing rogue
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy