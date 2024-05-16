Firstpost





May 13, 2024





The Next Pandemic Could Make Antibiotics Useless | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Drug resistant superbugs are a major cause of increasingly preventable deaths in the world. Data suggests that these infections are the reason of at least 1.2 million global deaths annually. Infections that can easily be treated are now becoming hard to combat. A 2019 study revealed that India is among the most vulnerable countries in the world. Experts say the overuse of antibiotics could make the medicines ineffective. According to a survey conducted on 10,000 patients by the National Centre for Disease Control- more than 50% Indians were given antibiotics as a preventative drug. It was only in 45% cases that an antibiotic was taken as a medicine to treat infection. Such practices fuel the rise in cases of drug-resistant superbugs in India, and around the world. Palki Sharma tells you more.





---





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgxfI2HBYWc