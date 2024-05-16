BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Next Pandemic Could Make Antibiotics Useless | Vantage with Palki Sharma
High Hopes
High Hopes
86 views • 12 months ago

Firstpost


May 13, 2024


The Next Pandemic Could Make Antibiotics Useless | Vantage with Palki Sharma


Drug resistant superbugs are a major cause of increasingly preventable deaths in the world. Data suggests that these infections are the reason of at least 1.2 million global deaths annually. Infections that can easily be treated are now becoming hard to combat. A 2019 study revealed that India is among the most vulnerable countries in the world. Experts say the overuse of antibiotics could make the medicines ineffective. According to a survey conducted on 10,000 patients by the National Centre for Disease Control- more than 50% Indians were given antibiotics as a preventative drug. It was only in 45% cases that an antibiotic was taken as a medicine to treat infection. Such practices fuel the rise in cases of drug-resistant superbugs in India, and around the world. Palki Sharma tells you more.


---


Superbugs | Drug Resistant | Antibiotics | Pandemic | National Centre for Disease Control | India | Firstpost | World News | News Live | Vantage | Palki Sharma | News


#superbugs #drugs #resistance #antibiotics #pandemic #dieases #spread #india #firstpost #vantageonfirstpost #palkisharma #worldnews


Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.


The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.


By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.


Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgxfI2HBYWc

