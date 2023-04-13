BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What are they spraying from the skies? - Gareth Icke Tonight
High Hopes
329 views • 04/13/2023

Gareth Icke Tonight


Apr 13, 2023


Ex-Councilor Nigel Utton as he talks about the latest developments in Russia and Ukraine. Damiano Pieroni will be discussing woke education, while Dan Stevens will share his experience as a doping whistleblower. Becky Rassmussen will shed light on the issue of human trafficking, and Alice the journalist will be fact-checking important news stories.


Start your free seven day trial at ickonic.com now


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FTOIKjF6vmgB/

sprayingskiesgareth icke
