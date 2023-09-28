BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kash Patel | Exposing GOVERNMENT GANGSTERS and Corruption | Russiagate Hoax | Same Lawyers that Launched Russiagate are Still in Power | Sheridan Church Ignite 2023
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 09/28/2023

Kash Patel started with sharing how he first met President Donald Trump and how after the “incident”, he thought he would never be invited back again! He continues to share how important it is for Americans to know that two of the three attorney’s who ran Russiagate and were reprimanded are still in power. He tells us that people need to know this before they go to the polls to vote. He shares that this is why he wrote his book, Government Gangsters, to name these people, not attack them, but call out their corruption to ensure that they are never in positions of service ever again! He encourages us all to become activated and get involved in our immediate circles. Buy his new book, Government Gangsters, at GovernmentGangsters.com or anywhere you purchase books. Educate, Awake, and Activate!


Affiliates:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 


Links:

www.governmentgangsters.com

https://truthsocial.com/@Kash

www.FightWithKash.com


Keywords
educationkash patelmomsonamisson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy