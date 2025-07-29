Exposing Global Corruption & The Path to Victory | JMC Joins Scott McKay

A powerful discussion on the ongoing global war against corruption, child trafficking, and the deep state. They delve into the dark realities of Ukraine's involvement in organ harvesting, the collapse of the old financial system, and the rise of a new era of transparency and justice. JMC shares insights from military and intelligence sources, emphasizing the importance of faith, hope, and preparedness as we approach the tipping point in this historic battle. Tune in for an unflinching look at the truth and the path forward.





Key Topics Covered:





Ukraine's horrific child trafficking and organ harvesting operations





The dismantling of the deep state and upcoming tribunals





The transition to a new financial system backed by sound money





Military intelligence updates and the role of patriots in securing victory





The psychological and spiritual warfare shaping our future





