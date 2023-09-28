Earth's Magnetic Field Suddenly Vibrates Causing an Unexpected Electrical Surge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Skywatch Media News
July 3, 202
On June 23 instruments in the U.K. suddenly registered an unexpected magnetic anomaly. The local magnetic field began to oscillate with a continuous wave what rippled around the globe, lasting for more than 30 minutes.
#MagneticAnomaly #TunguskaEvent
Support our SOCIAL MEDIA Sites;
➨Twitter: https://twitter.com/skymednews
➨Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skymednews
➨Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skymednews
OFFICIAL WEBSITE: https://www.earthfrenzyradio.com
GIFTSHOP: https://teespring.com/stores/skywatch...
Intro Music: 08b Instrumental Theme (Orchestral Sunset)
Outro Music: Spyglass Theme Licensed Content
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPCwnOUHgtE