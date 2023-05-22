BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.2 Forgiveness: What forgiveness is, and what forgiveness isn’t MVI_1795
27 views • 05/22/2023

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/2ce2c86f-c72b-442d-9a40-67341aca829f

I think that the concept of forgiveness is generally poorly understood, and without doubt, its practice is more the exception than the rule. I explore in this video series detail about forgiveness, which I hope will help those hungry to practice forgiveness to become better at it, as I hope to do myself. To be forgiving is a blessing to us, the forgivers, from God, and our forgiveness of the forgivee, the object of our forgiveness, is our gift to them.

forgivenesssatanspiritualityopportunityreligionliberationsoulspiritual growthluciferwill of godempowermentgreatnesscharactersublimationtruth beauty and goodnesssoul-healing
