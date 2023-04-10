Secret Societies - The String Pullers [2007 - Rodrigo H Vila]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00:00 Episode 1 - Freemasonry, The Secret Empire
00:46:16 Episode 2 - A New World Order, The Illuminati Of Bavaria
01:30:47 Episode 3 - Masonic States Of America
02:17:11 Episode 4 - Stronger Than Ever - Skulls, Bilderbergers and The CFR
Behind closed doors, cliques of the world’s most powerful men form societies so secret and controversial that their very names spark fear in our hearts and minds: the Freemasons, the Illuminati, Skull and Bones. What are the intentions of these secret societies? Are the members of these brotherhoods the innocent victims of mudslinging conspiracy theorists or are they untouchable elitists who control the world?