The WEF Vultures Descend on Maui

Before we dig into what appears to be a globalist first strike genocidal crime scene in Maui. Who are the vested interests in the Lahaina property? After the State of Hawaii Alexander & Baldwin is the second-largest landowner on Maui at over 65,000 acres, and the U.S. Government is the third-largest landowner at over 33,000. Alexander and Baldwin’s largest shareholder is Blackrock inc.



Meanwhile billionaires within the WEF Bilderberg network have been forcing the locals out.





As native Hawaiians fought for rights to their water. The Deputy water commissioner has been allowing millionaires and developers to divert the water. The same water that wasn’t used for 5 hours to fight the fire in Lahaina. However, the diverted water canals protected the homes of the vested interests.





Reportedly, new permit applications that locals had been fighting for were due to be submitted the day before the Maui fires.





While the survivors are refused aid. The minions of Agenda 2030 immediately descended as locals report that those whose homes survived are being given eviction notices while developers in league with insurance companies circle the ancestral village of Lahaina.





Now the ball is in the court of the globalists. You must Prove to the people that this wasn’t a premeditated genocide of the native people of Maui. And the United States of America. Because all signs point toward a full blown land grab attack by Blackrock, The World Economic Forum , The United Nations, and the American Government in order to jumpstart Agenda 2030 and the technocratic smart city nightmare.





