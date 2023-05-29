X22 REPORT Ep. 3079a - Banks Need Explanation For Cash Withdrawals, Trump Sends Message, Provides Solutions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3079a - May 27, 2023
Banks Need Explanation For Cash Withdrawals, Trump Sends Message, Provides Solutions
The D's are losing the debt ceiling battle, the are playing a game of chicken and they will flinch first because the people are not with them on this, they are are out of touch. Banks begin to ask why you want your cash, you might need to show proof of why you need your own money. Trump reveals solutions to bring the economy back.
