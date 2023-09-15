BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode 38: The End of the Legislative Session Has Arrived
Family Protection Ministries
Family Protection Ministries
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 09/15/2023

In this episode of the Frontline, Nathan gives an update from the Capitol grounds on the last few actions the Legislature made on critical legislation before the end of their session yesterday. Following that on-the-ground update, Nathan gives a review of the most impactful legislation that FPM faced during this session, dividing these bills into two major camps: homeschool legislation and parental rights legislation.

To find out more about the bills Nathan discussed, visit www.fpmca.org/billtracker

We here at FPM want to give a big thank you to all of our supporters during this session, and we pray that this time in between sessions will be a time of recovery and preparation.

Keywords
endrightsparentalcapitolsessionlegislature
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy