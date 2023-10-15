What You Benefit, When You Lose the Abusers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is important to take some time to review what you have lost by removing yourself from the pain, turmoil, and distress of being in a relationship with a toxic, abusive, person.
What benefits have you received by no longer being involved and not having a relationship with the dysfunctional, toxic, Cluster B, stalking, voyeuristic, sociopath, psychopath,?