BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why We Moved to El Salvador: 5 Months Later
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
123 views • 6 months ago

After 5 months of living in El Salvador, we're sharing the reasons behind our big move from Canada and why we chose this beautiful country. In this video, we dive into life in El Salvador, including the warm and welcoming people, vibrant culture, affordable cost of living, delicious food, safety and security, language adjustments, and the infrastructure.

Join us as we celebrate our first Christmas and New Year in El Salvador! It’s a completely new experience—no snow, no freezing temperatures, just tropical vibes and unforgettable memories. If you're considering moving to El Salvador or just curious about expat life in this incredible country, this video is for you. Don’t forget to subscribe for more insights into life abroad, expat tips, and our journey in El Salvador!

To Donate to the parking lot project please use these links

https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking


If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use

https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars


Keywords
expat lifemoving to el salvadorliving in el salvadorcanada to el salvadorcost of living in el salvadorchristmas in el salvadorel salvador cultureexpat familyexpat journeylife abroadexpat reflectionssafety in el salvadorel salvador foodexpat tipslanguage adjustmentel salvador infrastructurenew year in el salvadortropical livinglife in central americareasons to move to el salvador
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:46The People and the Culture

05:10The Cost of Living

11:01The Food

13:40Safety and Security

15:29Adjusting the the Language

16:37Infrastructure and Utilities

18:56Reflecting on the Journey

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy