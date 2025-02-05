The assassination of young Qassem Al-Akleek by special Zionist forces in the city of Nablus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionist special forces stormed Ibn Rushd Street in the city of Nablus and shot the young man Qassem Al-Akleek, 42 years old, in the head, leading to his immediate martyrdom and subsequent abduction of his body. This operation also resulted in his wife being injured in her foot, and she was taken to the hospital, as reported by medical sources. Stand up: The released prisoner Qassem Al-Aklik, 42 years old, from the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, was martyred by gunfire from special forces belonging to the occupation. The special forces, which stormed the Ibn Rushd Street area in the city, also abducted the martyr's body. Interview: Mohammed Douikat, Palestinian leader
Interview: A relative of the martyr
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 31/01/2025
